Georgia weather: Severe storm threat to start weekend for some

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 8:02PM
Clear and chilly tonight and into Thursday morning with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Sunny and warmer by afternoon as highs reach the 70s. A chance for rain and storms return for Saturday morning. Here is the latest time line.

ATLANTA - The rest of the week appears to be pleasant, but the weekend will start out a bit soggy as storms are expected to move through the area.

Thursday and most of Friday will see temperatures in the low to mid 70s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.

That will change late Friday as storms begin to move into the area.

A system will move across portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley and Mid-South vicinity, eastward to the Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys producing widespread severe storms.

There is a level 3 or enhanced risk for severs storms in that areas, but closer to Atlanta, the northwest corner of Georgia will be under a risk 1 or marginal risk for severe weather.

Right now, the forecast does not appear to have severe weather extending any further south, but that could change over the next 24 to 48 hours. 

Once the storms move on, the rest of the weekend will be a bit cooler with mostly to party sunny skies.

Another round of storms is possible on Monday.