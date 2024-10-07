Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch issued for Georgia coast

article

A Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued along the coast of Georgia as Hurricane Milton continues to ramp up in the Gulf of Mexico.

This will affect areas along the coastline from St. Marys to Tybee Island, into South Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions arepossible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from theCoastline during the next 48 hours.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.