Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:15 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Hunter Biden releases memoir 'Beautiful Things'

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Trending Live
FOX 5 Atlanta

The highly-anticipated memoir from President Joe Biden's son Hunter is out Tuesday.

"Beautiful Things" chronicles Hunter's alcohol and drug addiction.

In the book, he admits to smoking crack cocaine every 15 minutes.

Hunter also details his brief romantic relationship with the widow of his brother Beau Biden who died in 2015.

Hunter was reportedly paid $2 million to write the memoir.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.