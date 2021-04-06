Hunter Biden releases memoir 'Beautiful Things'

The highly-anticipated memoir from President Joe Biden's son Hunter is out Tuesday.

"Beautiful Things" chronicles Hunter's alcohol and drug addiction.

In the book, he admits to smoking crack cocaine every 15 minutes.

Hunter also details his brief romantic relationship with the widow of his brother Beau Biden who died in 2015.

Hunter was reportedly paid $2 million to write the memoir.

