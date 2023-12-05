Hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen from Gwinnett ATMs, 1 suspect still on the run

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department Robbery Unit has successfully identified two suspects allegedly involved in a series of ATM robberies, cumulatively amounting to several hundred thousand dollars. However, authorities are still actively searching for one of the suspects involved.

The investigation kicked off on Sept. 9 when officers from the West Precinct responded to a robbery at a bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. The victim, an ATM technician, was reportedly robbed by two individuals while making repairs to the machine.

Just four days later, on Sept. 13, detectives were alerted to a similar incident at an ATM on Hampton Green in Duluth. The pattern continued on Sept. 22 with another robbery at a bank in Forsyth County. Coordination between Forsyth County detectives and the Gwinnett County Robbery Unit led to the belief that the same two suspects were responsible for all the crimes.

Utilizing data from Flock cameras and social media, authorities were able to secure criminal charges against 30-year-old Danzil Earl from Atlanta, and 31-year-old Ronnie Lewis from Texas. Danzil Earl was apprehended and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Nov. 27, facing one count of robbery. However, Ronnie Lewis remains at large, with an active warrant for robbery. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is urging the public's assistance in Ronnie Lewis. Anyone with information on the case or knowledge of Lewis's whereabouts is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To provide anonymous tips, individuals can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in bringing the second suspect to justice as the investigation continues.