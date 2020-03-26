Hundreds gather to circle the Cartersville Medical Center in prayer

Hundreds gathered to circle the Cartersville Medical Center in prayer Thursday night. They came to pray for the staff battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines, and they came to pray for the patients who are battling for their life.

"It's hit close to home, a lot of people have been affected by this, we're just ready to see it go," said Camden McGill who helped organize the "Circle of Prayer."

The Cartersville Medical Center was one of the first facilities to treat a COVID-19 patient. Since then, there have been many more who have been treated here.

"One of our church members passed form the coronavirus so we wanted to be out here to show our support," said Jennifer Hyde.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

Those like Jennifer Hyde who were there Thursday night made sure to practice social distancing. They stayed in their cars and everyone tuned in to the same radio station, 91.7 for prayer and music.

Advertisement

Patients could see the show of love from their windows. Staff watched from the lawn and the rooftop.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Michelle Anderson has worked at the hospital for 26 years. Seeing everyone from the community here to support the staff brought tears to her eyes.

"I've never been more proud to work here in all the years I've worked here, the community outpouring is unbelievable," said Anderson.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.