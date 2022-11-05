'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county

article

Cobb County officials said and investigation revealed more than 1,000 absentee ballots were never mailed to voters.

Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.

Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler said new staff made an error by not following procedures. Investigators determined 1,046 requests went unfulfilled.

"I am sorry that this office let these voters down," Eveler said in a message to the Board of Elections and Registration. "Many of the absentee staff have been averaging 80 or more hours per week, and they are exhausted. Still, that is no excuse for such a critical error."

EARLY VOTING ENDS IN GEORGIA

Officials plan to contact impacted voters by email or phone to direct them to polling locations.

DO NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN ADS WORK?

The county's Board of Elections chair said Georgia's 2021 election reforms contributed to issues with fulfilling absentee ballot requests.

"I am very disappointed that we have placed these voters in a position where they may not have an opportunity to cast their ballots in this general election," said Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas. "While human error was clearly a factor, I believe reduced time frames for the receipt of requests for and processing of absentee ballot provided under SB202, as well as the turnover in the Elections office, are also significant factors.

"With only 3 days until election day, we are constrained in what we can do. That being the case, we are taking every possible step, notwithstanding those constraints, to ensure these voters have an opportunity to cast their ballots. Following this election, I will join other members of the board of elections to oversee a review of the absentee ballot process and work with Ms. Eveler and her staff to improve the county’s absentee ballot process to reduce the likelihood of this type of error occurring in the future."