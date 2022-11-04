Long lines on the last day of early voting in Georgia

The last day of early voting in Georgia ended up being one of the biggest days in the history of early voting. The whole early voting period leading to the 2022 Midterm Election have proven record-breaking.

The final numbers have not been released, but as of Friday at 5 p.m., nearly 206,000 people cast their ballots which is surpassed by only two other days, according to state elections officials.

That equates to about six ballots being cast every second.

Those other two records were in 2018 with 235,252 and 2022 with 218,043.

The next time Georgians can vote in the 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.

For more information on voting, visit My Georgia Voter page.