Fisk University students drive 4 hours to cast ballots during early voting in Georgia

Two cars of Fisk University students left their Nashville campus to head to metro Atlanta, all to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting.

The students were determined to cast their ballots on the last day of early in-person voting, despite having a theater production the prior night, classes that same morning, and spending more than $150 in gas, not to mention the lack of sleep they endured.

They all say exercising their right to vote is worth the "good trouble" in which they found themselves.

"I was still on the road... like all night and this morning. I didn't get any sleep... like three hours just to make sure I was here, Sophomore Kai Kellam added.

"For me, it was important to come home because it is more impactful here. Nashville, for me, is temporary. It is a tighter election here. So, it is more important for these votes. Each and every one of our votes counts here", the English major insisted.

"Fisk supports us and teaches us you have a voice, and you should fight for what you believe in. That's why we came," senior Dean Walston affirmed.

LONG LINES ON THE LAST DAY OF EARLY VOTING IN GEORGIA

The students say they were motivated by the sacrifices their ancestors made to secure their right to vote and, of course, they were inspired by the school's most famous Alumni, who dedicated his life to voting rights.

"In honor of John Lewis we wanted to make 'good trouble.' We are skipping class today, coming all the way to Douglas County, the historic Frederick Douglass County. We are making our vote count," senior Byron Kellam said with pride.

"I am personally missing class, but you have to do what you have to do for the greater good. You have to make sacrifices to see the change you want to see," junior Jasmyn Thrash suggested.

Right after casting their ballot, the students jumped back in the car to return to the Nashville campus. They spent less than 12 hours in the metro area but accomplished a civics lesson they will never forget.

"We are tired, but we are gratified in this moment," Mr. Kellam said with no regret.

The students were back in the Nashville area by 6 p.m. Friday.