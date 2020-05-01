How to make the trendy coffee drink dalgona

During lockdown, the internet has become obsessed with dalgona, a whipped coffee drink. We asked Food and Lifestyle Expert, and host of the series "Reel Food" Chadwick Boyd to demonstrate how to make the latest trendy qurantine coffee drink and to put his own spin on it. For more information on Chadwick Boyd or how to create your own Dagona coffee drink click here.

Tips on making your own dalgona from Chadwick Boyd

2 tablespoons Instant Coffee

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

Place ingredients in a medium size mixing bowl.Using a hand mixer, whip on high until the ingredients form stiff peaks and have a glossy sheen, 1-1 1/2 minutes.