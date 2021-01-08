How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia

Beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, Georgia will allow people age 65 and older and their caregivers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some county health departments do not have enough vaccine to begin expanding the vaccinations on January 11. They will be scheduling appointments as they receive more. You may have to check your health department’s website regularly.

Vaccine recipients should set aside about 30 minutes following each dose for observation. The Pfizer-BioNTech's dose needs to be taken three weeks apart and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine required four weeks. Scheduling is required for both.

Georgia Department of Public Health

Below are locations by county of where you can get vaccinated and whether you need an appointment. A link to more information is also included.

Cobb/Douglas Counties

Website: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com

Launching vaccines for 65+, caregivers January 12

According to their website, they are finalizing an online appointment system for people 65+ to register for an appointment for vaccinations.

Look for signups Monday, January 11. Check the site for updates.

You can also sign up for email notifications on vaccine availability.

Cobb/Douglas will be doing drive-thru vaccinations at Jim Miller Park. You must have an appointment.

Carroll County

Website: www.district4health.org

Tuesday, Jan 12 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 1500 Lovvorn Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117

No apptointment needed.

Coweta County

Website: www.district4health.org

Has vaccine as of January 7, will begin vaccinations (Moderna) for 65+, caregivers on January 11.

January 11 and Thursday, Jan 14 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 275 Pine Road, Newnan, GA, 30263

No appointment needed

DeKalb County

Website: www.dekalbhealth.net

DeKalb plans to offer vaccinations to 65+ and their caregivers at drive-thru vaccine clinics at: BrandsMart USA 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta 30360 Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest 30038

Fayette County

Fulton County

Website: www.fultoncountyboh.org

COVID-19 hotline: 404-613-8150.

Vaccine available to 65+, caregivers "around" January 11.

You do not need to have underlying health condition.

Around January 11, Fulton Board of Health will add a button to its website linking to a form to provide your contact info. They will contact you when appointments open. Website says appointments will go quickly, so once they open, complete your form as soon as you're notified.

Gwinnett/Newton/Rockdale

Website: www.gnrhealth.com

People 65+ and their caregivers can now schedule vaccine appointments. There is a button on the site to sign up.

The Health Department is releasing appointments only for the amount of vaccine currently in stock. If there are no appointments available, they have scheduled appointments to exhaust their supply of vaccine.

Additional appointments will not be released until they have received more doses of vaccine to ensure demand.

Henry County

Website: www.district4health.org

Vaccinations (Moderna) to take place Tuesday, January 12 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Atlanta Motor Speedway 1500 Tara Place Hampton, GA 30228

No apptointment needed

Lamar County

Website: www.district4health.org

Has vaccine as of January 7

Vaccinations (Pfizer) to happen Wednesday, January 13 and Friday, January 15 9 am - 2 pm at Southern Rivers Energy 1367 US-341 Barnesville, GA 30204

By appt ONLY Call: 770-358-1483

Meriwether County

Website: www.district4health.org

Has limited vaccine, 300 doses, as of January 7.

Vaccinations (Moderna) to take palce Tuesday, January 12 9 a.m. while supplies last at George Washington Elementary 18425 Main St Woodbury, GA 30293

Clayton County

Website: www.claytoncountypublichealth.org

No update on website as of January 7 on 65+ vaccinations

Cherokee, Pickens, Gilmer, Fannin, Murray and Whitfield Counties

Website: North Georgia Health District http://www.nghd.org/

Gearing up for vaccinating 65+ and their caregivers beginning January 11.

The district has vaccine and is gearing up to schedule appointments.

Will be launching a hotline to sign up for vaccinations: 1-888-881-1474.

Forsyth, Banks, Dawson, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, White Counties

Website is www.phdistrict2.org

District 2 website says it is adjusting its online vaccine appointment scheduling tool and expanding its call center to handle the extra volume. The site says it hopes to be operational soon and will over 65+ and caregiver vaccinations by appointment only.

Current COVID Call Center is 1-888-426-5073.

Oconee, Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Jackson, Greene, Madison, Morgan, Elbert, Walton Counties

Website: www.publichealthathens.com

The website says it will begin vaccinating 65+ and caregivers January 11.

If you look under "Who can get the vaccine," you will see a link to pre-register.

Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Walker

District 11- Northwest Georgia Health District Website is www.nwgapublichealth.org.

Georgia Department of Public Health Contact

