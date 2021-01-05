Georgia Phase 1 COVID vaccine expansion begins January 11; includes adults 65 and older, first responders

The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor's Office released new details Tuesday about the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of distribution.

More than 1,900 healthcare workers and nursing home residents have already received the vaccine. Now Georgia residents who are 65 and older as well as all first responders are eligible. That will include law enforcement and firefighters in addition to EMTs and paramedics.

"Since we began our COVID-19 vaccination campaign in our health district on December 18th, our county health departments have vaccinated some of the most critically vulnerable people in our communities," said Zachary Taylor, M.D., M.S., interim health director of the North Georgia Health District, based in Dalton. "Now we want to rapidly and effectively administer COVID-19 vaccine to even more members of our community."

Beginning on Jan. 11, the Georgia Department of Public Health will begin the expansion of phase one distribution. While the vaccine will be administered at no charge, a scheduled appointment is required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the revised criteria can visit nghd.org to register online or call one of the following locations:

Cherokee County Health Department: 770-928-0133 in Woodstock. 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188.

Fannin County Health Department: (706) 632-3023. 95 Ouida Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513.

Gilmer County Health Department: (706) 635-4363. 28 Southside Church Street, Ellijay, GA 30540.

Murray County Health Department: (706) 695-4585. 709 Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Pickens County Health Department: (706) 253-2821. 60 Health Way, Jasper, GA 30143.

Whitfield County Health Department: (706) 279-9600. 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720.

Vaccine recipients should set aside about 30 minutes following each dose for observation. The Pfizer-BioNTech's dose needs to be taken three weeks apart and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine required four weeks. Scheduling is required for both.

