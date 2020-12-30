Kemp, GDPH to expand vaccine distribution to include residents 65 and older, first responders

article

The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia Governor's Office announced late Wednesday they are expanding who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of distribution.

Kemp initially set the priority for healthcare workers and nursing home residents but has now added Georgia residents who are 65 and older as well as all first responders. That will include law enforcement and firefighters in addition to EMTs and paramedics.

State health officials say the expansion could happen within the next two weeks.

Next in line, according to the governor's plan, would people working in socially important jobs, like restaurants, and finally healthy children and young adults.

By that time, people should be able to get the vaccine at multiple locations, including pharmacies.

