COVID-19 vaccinations could begin in Georgia within 3 weeks, Gov. Kemp says

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave some promising news about when coronavirus vaccinations could begin at a roundtable with nursing home administrators Monday afternoon.

"We will expect to begin vaccinating individuals by the second or third week in December,” Kemp said. “Obviously, that timeline could change, but that's what we're shooting for right now.

Kemp said first, officials at the Food and Drug Administration need to approve the drug, and then officials at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need to coordinate distribution.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

“When the shipments start coming that we'll be ready,” Kemp said. "I've been on several calls recently to make sure I'm up to speed and that our whole team understands what we're doing, you know, and how we need to do it."

The state’s plan, which was approved by the federal government earlier this month, according to the Department of Public Health calls for healthcare workers, first responders, and people over 60 with multiple underlying conditions to be the very first to receive it.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

With cases on the ride in Georgia as winter arrives, Kemp said it’s critical to stick to health professionals’ guidelines.

"As the colder months approach, we have to remain vigilant, we have to keep our foot on the gas,” Kemp said. “When it comes to the four things to stop the spread, you know what they are. Wash your hands, wear your mask, and continue to follow the guidance of our public health officials."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.