Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County

COVID-19 vaccinations could begin in Georgia within 3 weeks, Gov. Kemp says

By Robert DiRienzo
Published 
Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Gov. Kemp lays out steps for vaccine distribution

Moderna submits COVID-19 vaccine candidate for FDA approval as Gov. Kemp lays out the steps for distribution

ATLANTA - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave some promising news about when coronavirus vaccinations could begin at a roundtable with nursing home administrators Monday afternoon.

"We will expect to begin vaccinating individuals by the second or third week in December,” Kemp said. “Obviously, that timeline could change, but that's what we're shooting for right now.

Kemp said first, officials at the Food and Drug Administration need to approve the drug, and then officials at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need to coordinate distribution.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

“When the shipments start coming that we'll be ready,” Kemp said. "I've been on several calls recently to make sure I'm up to speed and that our whole team understands what we're doing, you know, and how we need to do it."

The state’s plan, which was approved by the federal government earlier this month, according to the Department of Public Health calls for healthcare workers, first responders, and people over 60 with multiple underlying conditions to be the very first to receive it.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

With cases on the ride in Georgia as winter arrives, Kemp said it’s critical to stick to health professionals’ guidelines.

"As the colder months approach, we have to remain vigilant, we have to keep our foot on the gas,” Kemp said. “When it comes to the four things to stop the spread, you know what they are. Wash your hands, wear your mask, and continue to follow the guidance of our public health officials."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.