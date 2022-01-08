How soon you can get vaccinated after having COVID-19? Here's what health experts say

The COVID-19 omicron variant is infecting a record number of people in Georgia and across the U.S.

Just before Christmas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the omicron variant was the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

In Georgia, the volume of data has overwhelmed public health officials and hospitalizations are spiking from the volume of reported positive tests for COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced two mass-testing sites are opening in metro Atlanta, and more sites are possibly on the way.

People recently infected with COVID-19 may be curious when it's safe and effective for them to get a vaccine or possibly a booster dose. Here are public health officials' responses to common questions:

How soon can I get vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19?

You will need to postpone your vaccination appointment until your symptoms resolve if you test positive for COVID-19.

The CDC says people known to have SARS-CoV-2 should wait to be vaccinated until they meet the criteria to discontinue isolation.

Officials recommend ending isolation after 5 full days if you are fever-free for 24 hours. Officials recommend wearing a mask at home and in public for 5 additional days after isolation ends. Traveling and going places where you are unable to wear a mask — such as a restaurant or gym — is discouraged.

The CDC says this guidance applies to someone who is sick at any point during their vaccination series.

Negative antigen test results should be treated as presumptive.

Do I need a vaccine if I had COVID-19?

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine after COVID-19 infection can boost your immune system more, the CDC says.

A study in Kentucky in 2020 showed that full vaccination provided subjects with extra protection from severe illness due to COVID-19 even if they were previously infected.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

