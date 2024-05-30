Overnight fire seriously damages Smyrna home

A fire seriously damaged a home overnight in Smyrna.

The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. at a brick home on the 2400 block of Reed Street, officials say.

Crews worked to battle the blaze but were not able to stop the fire before it caused major damage.

A neighbor told FOX 5 that the owners of the home were on vacation at the time of the fire. The owners' two older children were able to make it out unharmed.

Officials say the fire did spread to the house next door but was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.