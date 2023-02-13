Decatur couple loses everything after fire destroys home

article

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a Decatur home that left a homeowner hospitalized over the weekend.

The fire happened Sunday at around 1 p.m. at a home on Mellville Avenue.

We're told the homeowner, identified as Robert Davis, was hospitalized with burns.

Davis' partner says they battled thick smoke to get out of the house.

"I grabbed him and brought him back this way to the front and he was burnt," she told FOX 5. "We opened the door, and he couldn't see, and then I brought him back and unlocked the door, and I couldn't because all of that smoke everywhere."

She says they lost everything in the fire and that they don't have insurance to cover the damage.

The Red Cross is now providing assistance to the homeowners.