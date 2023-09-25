House fire guts Alpharetta home off Centennial Drive

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Alpharetta firefighters battled a blaze at a home along Centennial Drive on Sept. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

Firefighters are on the scene massive house fire in Alpharetta on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home along Centennial Drive near Kingsmark Trail.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the Dunmar subdivision shortly after 6 p.m. and saw the fire had destroyed the two-story home’s garage and living quarters above it. Firefighters were hitting hot spots, but it appeared mostly out.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.