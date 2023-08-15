'It's getting hot in here!': A look back at Georgia's Summer 2023 by the numbers

We're only 15 days away from the end of meteorological summer, and over the past two and half months, we've seen and felt it all.

It's normal for Georgians to experience about 37 days that are 90 degrees or hotter. That's the average.

But this year, we're already survived 47 of them in the Atlanta metro area alone.

JULY 2023 WAS OFFICIALLY EARTH'S HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD - BY A WIDE MARGIN

It's not only been hot, but also been very stormy.

Between July 1 and Aug. 10, our local National Weather Service office issued a whooping 108 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across the state – the most on record in that time period.

Less than two weeks ago, a wind gust of 71 mph was clocked at Peachtree DeKalb Airport as severe storms broke out. That's just below hurricane-force wind status.

With all of this wild weather, many of us may be ready for the milder days of fall to arrive.

As of Aug. 15, we only have 38 days left until the start of the autumnal equinox on Sept. 23.