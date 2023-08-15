Expand / Collapse search

'It's getting hot in here!': A look back at Georgia's Summer 2023 by the numbers

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia Summer 2023 by the numbers

From the invasion of wildfire smoke plumes and extreme heat, to back-to-back rounds of severe storms, it's been a summer of wild weather. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey took a look at the summer solstice in Georgia by the numbers.

ATLANTA - We're only 15 days away from the end of meteorological summer, and over the past two and half months, we've seen and felt it all.

It's normal for Georgians to experience about 37 days that are 90 degrees or hotter. That's the average.

But this year, we're already survived 47 of them in the Atlanta metro area alone.

JULY 2023 WAS OFFICIALLY EARTH'S HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD - BY A WIDE MARGIN

It's not only been hot, but also been very stormy.

Between July 1 and Aug. 10, our local National Weather Service office issued a whooping 108 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across the state – the most on record in that time period.

Active year for tornadoes in Georgia

It has been a more active severe weather season. The National Weather Service says, so far in 2023, Georgia has already seen more tornadoes than normally occur in an average year.

Less than two weeks ago, a wind gust of 71 mph was clocked at Peachtree DeKalb Airport as severe storms broke out. That's just below hurricane-force wind status.

With all of this wild weather, many of us may be ready for the milder days of fall to arrive.

As of Aug. 15, we only have 38 days left until the start of the autumnal equinox on Sept. 23.