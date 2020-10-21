Hospitalizations in Georgia decrease, as positive cases continue to increase

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia slightly increased over the last week, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DeKalb, Rockdale, Henry, and Clayton counties were among the metro Atlanta counties that continued to see an increase in positive cases by 5 percent or more.

Georgia's Public Health Department has collected 1,142,562 coronavirus tests as of Monday, officials confirmed.

The state's overall positivity rate increased from 5.7% on October 12 to 5.9% on Monday, over a 7 day period. The positivity rate indicates what percentage of tests have come back positive for COVID-19 of all the tests performed.

World Health Organization officials recommend positivity rates at or below 5% for the virus to be considered contained.

Coronavirus related hospitalizations in Georgia saw a small decrease over the course of last week. The Department of Public Health reported 1,314 statewide hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

Governor Brian Kemp touted Georgia's economic successes despite the pandemic, but also urged caution during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

"We are still to face a once in a century global pandemic. We all as state leaders have to remain laser-focused on protecting people, but also their paychecks," Gov. Kemp said.

On Tuesday, only a week after Fulton County Schools gave students and parents the option to return to in-person learning, a second high school was forced to temporarily close its door due to COVID-19 concerns.

