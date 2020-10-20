Fulton County high school temporarily stops in-person classes after COVID-19 cases

A week after Fulton County Schools gave students and parents the option to return to in-person learning, the school district has shut down a second high school due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials announced on Facebook that Cambridge High School will switch to virtual learning for the next few days to address an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement posted to Fulton County Schools' Facebook page, officials say the high school "met the criteria of a Level 2" for the school system's Closing Matrix. That means at least three students or staff members have tested positive for the virus.

All students and teachers will be remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with the goal of the school reopening on Friday for in-person instruction.

In the statement, school officials say they anticipated additional cases might occur and are following the process to address the closure.

"We fully acknowledge there are going to be cases from time-to-time that will require us to act. We are committed to following the process we have outlined to keep our students and staff safe and limit disruption to learning," officials said.

The closure comes less than a week after Fulton County Schools started phase 5 of its reopening plan, which gave parents the option to send their students back to the classroom.

Cambridge is the second school in the district to close after reaching a Level 2 rating. Banneker High School was reportedly the first last week.

The closure will allow time for contact tracing and the school to be cleaned and disinfected.

