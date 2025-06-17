Former Fulton County Jail sergeant indicted for using Taser on inmates, falsifying reports

article

The Brief Khadijah Solomon, a former Fulton County Jail sergeant, was indicted on charges of using a Taser on compliant detainees and falsifying reports to cover up the incidents. The indictment claims Solomon's actions violated the U.S. Constitution and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office policy, with all incidents captured on her body-worn camera. Solomon faces severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison for civil rights violations and up to 20 years for falsifying documents.



A former Fulton County Jail sergeant has been indicted on federal civil rights and obstruction charges, accused of repeatedly using a Taser on three compliant detainees and falsifying reports to cover it up.

What we know:

Khadijah Solomon, 47, of Fairburn, was arraigned on Tuesday after a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia handed down a six-count indictment on June 10. The charges stem from three incidents in January 2025 in which Solomon allegedly used her department-issued Taser without legal justification against pretrial detainees at the Fulton County Jail.

According to prosecutors, Solomon’s use of force violated both the U.S. Constitution and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office policy, which requires force to be objectively reasonable and prohibits the use of Tasers as punishment. In one incident, a detainee was handcuffed when tased. All three incidents were captured on Solomon’s body-worn camera.

The indictment also alleges Solomon submitted false reports after each use of force, misrepresenting the behavior of the detainees and her own actions during the encounters

What they're saying:

"The Civil Rights Division has zero tolerance for law enforcement officers who abuse public trust through excessive force and concealing their misconduct," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "We will vigorously safeguard the constitutional rights of all individuals, including those in custody, and ensure accountability in this case."

"Law enforcement officers in this district perform their duties professionally and honorably, but those who abuse their power will be held accountable for their unlawful conduct," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia. "On three occasions, Khadijah Solomon allegedly tased Fulton County Jail detainees without a legitimate purpose, causing each of them pain and injury. Abuses of power of this kind are unconstitutional, erode our community’s trust, and will be prosecuted."

"The FBI is committed to protecting the civil rights of all individuals, including those in custody," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "When a law enforcement officer betrays the badge by using unlawful force and attempting to cover it up, it not only harms the victim—it undermines the integrity of our entire justice system. We will continue to work with our partners to investigate and hold accountable those who abuse their authority."

What's next:

The charges carry significant penalties: up to 10 years in prison for each civil rights violation and up to 20 years for each count of falsifying official documents. If convicted, Solomon will be sentenced by a federal judge based on statutory factors and sentencing guidelines.