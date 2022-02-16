Hooded suspect seen firing shots into Rockdale County home with owner inside

Investigators with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office are searching for two suspects who fired shots into a Conyers home. One was seen on security camera.

Investigators said the homeowner was inside but uninjured.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the shots were fired when it was still dark at around 5:40 a.m. in the Gardens of Fieldstone neighborhood.

A person in a hoodie and slim pants was seen walking up to a home on Linda Circle and shooting toward a home before running away toward Benji Boulevard.

A neighbor said they heard gunshots that sounded like firecrackers but didn't see anyone.

Homeowners called 911 and investigators discovered several 9mm shell casings in front of the home.

Investigators said they found evidence of shots fired into a window by a different gunman.

Security cameras show the blast from the gun and residue from bullets striking the house. The second gunman wasn't caught on camera, though.

Rockdale County investigators ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators at 770-278-8114.

