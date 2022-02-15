Initiative in Rockdale County allows those wanted on misdemeanor warrants to pay bond, clear record

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office wants to bypass the most unpleasant part of the judicial process and help citizens clear more than 200 misdemeanor warrants.

A new initiative allows a person wanted for things like petty theft or a minor traffic offense to pay a preset cash bond and clear their record.

"One of the main reasons we did this, as individuals attempting to gain employment, they may not have that opportunity because they have a warrant on file for them and they may not also have the opportunity to come and clear their name because some jails may not accept the charge that they are wanted for still due to COVID restrictions," Captain Jason Welch, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Captain welch also said this initiative will expedite a process that usually takes hours.

