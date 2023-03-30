‘Honey Boo Boo’s' sister diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: reports

article

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the daughter of "Mama" June Shannon and the sister of Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. according to TMZ.

Cardwell is receiving chemotherapy for the stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, TMZ reports. The 28-year-old was diagnosed back in January after complaining about stomachaches. The cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lungs.

Cardwell underwent her first round of chemo last month, according to PEOPLE.

According to The Mayo Clinic, adrenal cancer is rare and even rarer to impact someone Cardwell’s age. If caught early, it is treatable, but is harder to treat when the cancer spreads to other areas of the body.

Cardwell has two children, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee, which the family is reportedly now pulling together to support.

Earlier this month, Cardwell’s sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was involved in a police chase in middle Georgia which ended with the arrest of the driver, her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

The 17-year-old former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star was not charged, but her 21-year-old boyfriend faces charges of DUI, fleeing from police, and an outstanding warrant. Another passenger, Julian Malik Divon Williams, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Thompson and Carswell have been together for nearly two years.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta