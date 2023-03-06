Expand / Collapse search

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson involved in Georgia police chase; boyfriend arrested

By Andrea Vacchiano
Georgia
FOX News
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio on March 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was involved in a car chase that ended with her boyfriend arrested earlier this week.

The 17-year-old, best known for starring in TLC's reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," was a passenger in a car driven by her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. 

The three-mile car chase happened in Monroe County, Georgia. Carswell, 21, was charged with a DUI, outstanding warrants and fleeing police, according to People magazine.

Local newspaper The Reporter said the incident began when an officer ran the tag of a Dodge Charger and realized the owner had outstanding warrants. 

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop at around 4:30 p.m., but the driver sped north.

The three-mile chase ended when the officer used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to disable the car. 

Another passenger, Julian Malik Divon Williams, was also arrested on outstanding warrants. Thompson was not charged.

The former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star and Carswell have been together for nearly two years. The couple's age gap invited speculation when their relationship was announced in 2021.

Thompson deleted a picture with Carswell after a flood of critical comments came in about the 16-year-old's relationship with a 20-year-old. It is Thompson's first public relationship.

Get the latest updates to this report on FoxNews.com.