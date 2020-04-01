Home Depot announces changes in stores, new employee benefits amid COVID-19

The Home Depot has announced several temporary changes to its stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is issuing the following measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees:

Closing stores early at 6 p.m. to allow more time for sanitization

Limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at one time

Promoting social and physical distancings in stores by marking floors and adding signs

Limiting services and installations

Distributing thermometers to associates in stores and distribution centers to perform health checks before work

The Home Depot has also expanded benefits for associates, including:

80 additional hours of paid time off for full-time hourly associates and 50 hours of PTO for part-time hourly associates

160 hours of PTO for full-time hourly/80 for part-time hourly associates 65 and older, or at higher risk of being exposed

Paid time off for any associate who contracts COVID-19

Up to 14 days PTO for any associate required to be quarantined

Additional bonuses to hourly associates in stores and distribution centers, $100 per week for full-time hourly/$50 for part-time hourly

Double pay for overtime hours

Extended dependent care benefits and waived co-pays

The Home Depot has stopped selling all N95 masks in stores and online. Instead, they have redirected all shipments to be donated to hospitals, healthcare provides and first responders across the country.

The company is also donating millions of dollars worth of personal protective equipment and other products to hospitals as well as medical professionals.

