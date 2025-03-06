Expand / Collapse search

3 men charged with murder of 18-year-old man outside Atlanta food mart

Published  March 6, 2025 6:00am EST
The Brief

    • Officials have arrested three men in connection with a murder outside an Atlanta food mart.
    •  Jalin "Jay" Hammons was gunned down on the 1000 block of Hollywood Road on Jan. 17.
    • Investigators say one man was already in custody in Houston County and two others were caught in Michigan.

ATLANTA - Three men face murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside an Atlanta food mart.

Officials tell FOX 5 that United States Marshals tracked down two of the murder suspects to Michigan.

The backstory:

 On the night of Jan. 17, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hollywood Road NW after receiving reports of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of a food mart with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 18-year-old Jalin "Jay" Hammons.

A photo of Jalin "Jay" Hammons and a vehicle believed to be connected with his deadly shooting. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata with a CarMax tag leaving the area. The car had a broken taillight cover on the driver's side at the time of the incident. 

What we know:

Officials say on March 1, investigators found one suspect in Hammons' shooting, identified as 19-year-old Jabral Rice, in custody at the Houston County Jail.

Four days later, deputies and U.S. Marshals tracked 18-year-old Tremon Palmer and 19-year-old Damarion Benson to a location in Romeo, Michigan. Both men were taken into custody and will be extradited back to Atlanta.

The three suspects are charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.

What you can do:

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a press release by the Atlanta Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.

