3 men charged with murder of 18-year-old man outside Atlanta food mart

The Brief Officials have arrested three men in connection with a murder outside an Atlanta food mart. Jalin "Jay" Hammons was gunned down on the 1000 block of Hollywood Road on Jan. 17. Investigators say one man was already in custody in Houston County and two others were caught in Michigan.



Three men face murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting outside an Atlanta food mart.

Officials tell FOX 5 that United States Marshals tracked down two of the murder suspects to Michigan.

The backstory:

On the night of Jan. 17, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hollywood Road NW after receiving reports of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of a food mart with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 18-year-old Jalin "Jay" Hammons.

A photo of Jalin "Jay" Hammons and a vehicle believed to be connected with his deadly shooting. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata with a CarMax tag leaving the area. The car had a broken taillight cover on the driver's side at the time of the incident.

What we know:

Officials say on March 1, investigators found one suspect in Hammons' shooting, identified as 19-year-old Jabral Rice, in custody at the Houston County Jail.

Four days later, deputies and U.S. Marshals tracked 18-year-old Tremon Palmer and 19-year-old Damarion Benson to a location in Romeo, Michigan. Both men were taken into custody and will be extradited back to Atlanta.

The three suspects are charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.

What you can do:

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.