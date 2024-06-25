Historic $162M settlement reached in deadly Georgia van rollover crash

article

A settlement has been reached in one of Georgia’s deadliest crashes.

Beasley Allen and Shiver Hamilton Campbell, who represent several of those involved in the deadly 2021 rollover which claimed the lives of seven people and injured several others, say $162 million settlement has been reached.

Beasley Allen represented five wrongful death claims and four injury claimants, while Shiver Hamilton Campbell represented two wrongful death claims and four injury claimants.

2021 Gwinnett County fiery car van crash

The fiery car crash happened on Saturday, April 24, 2021, along Interstate 85 at the Interstate 985 split in Gwinnett County. A vehicle ahead of the passenger van unexpectedly changed lanes, police said. The van then spun out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes, bursting into flames and killing six women inside, police said. Ten survivors of the crash were taken to hospitals.

Flames grew rapidly as bystanders tried to save the motorists from the burning van, witnesses recounted later.

The victims were all women from a sober living group home called We Are Living Proof. They were on their way to a meeting a Buford with some of the women graduating that day.

The 2002 Dodge Ram, which attorneys for the plaintiff say is prone to tipping over, was also not properly maintained.

The lawsuits also alleged that the design of the van’s steering system was faulty, and its fuel system allowed gas and gas vapors to ignite and burn the van’s occupants after the crash.

Ultimately, seven people died from the crash, attorneys say.

Gwinnett County police investigate a fiery crash that killed six people along I-85 near I-985 in April 2021. (FOX 5)

Settlement in fiery van crash along I-85

This settlement is believed to be Georgia’s largest arising from a single automobile accident.

"This case again shows me how well this team works. It isn’t the first time. It won’t be the last. Things work out well when you have your priorities in order. At work, that’s putting those seven women who died and eight who were injured first. We did that, and it shows. You won’t hear me say I’m proud too often. I may be wrong for doing so now, but I’m proud as heck to be a part of this team," said Chris Glover, managing attorney of Beasley Allen’s Atlanta Office.

Alan Hamilton of Shiver Hamilton Campbell, co-lead counsel, remarked, "This is among the most tragic cases I have ever handled. Our two firms collaborated closely, daily, for years to get justice for these survivors and family members of those who died. This case was extremely complex, both legally and factually. Every single person on the team had to do their part to achieve this outcome."

"It was an honor to work together on this case to achieve what we believe is justice for these deserving women. They did nothing to contribute to this horrific incident, yet their lives were either lost or derailed. This is why I’m a lawyer," said Glover.

Hamilton added, "The work we did together for our clients will be one of the most memorable and meaningful experiences of my career."

The settlement allows for the defendant to continue to deny any liability.