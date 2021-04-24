Fiery car crash along I-85 in Gwinnett leaves 4 dead, police say

article

At least four people are dead after a fiery car crash in Gwinnett County on I-85, police confirmed Saturday.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the traffic accident happeneded around 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the I-985 split.

Muliple lanes were closed as a result of the accident.

Officials did urge drivers to aviod the area during the investigation.

No word on what caused the wreck.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

