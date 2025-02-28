Hip-hop icon Ceelo Green pays tribute to childhood friend Joycelyn Wilson
ATLANTA - Atlanta hip-hop legend Ceelo Green is mourning the loss of Spelman College professor Joycelyn Wilson, whose body was recovered from Lake Oconee on Feb. 9.
In a heartfelt Facebook post earlier this week, the Grammy Award-winning artist revealed that he and Wilson grew up together in Atlanta, describing her as "practically one of three additional sisters." Green shared that they attended elementary school together and reflected on their long-standing friendship.
Ceelo Green’s Tribute
Green expressed his grief and support for Wilson’s loved ones, stating that he is sending "prayers of condolence, love, and support" to her family.
Wilson’s Life and Career
What we know:
Wilson, a distinguished educator, graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1993 before earning her bachelor's and master's degrees from Clark Atlanta University. She later obtained a second master’s degree from the University of Maryland and dedicated 17 years to teaching at Spelman College.
The Tragic Disappearance
The backstory:
Wilson disappeared on Feb. 8 alongside her fiancé, Gary Jones, a coach at Westminster Schools in Atlanta. Their empty boat was later found on Lake Oconee. Search crews recovered Wilson’s body the next day, but the search for Jones continues.
Authorities believe his body is trapped in timber at the bottom of the lake.
What's next:
The search, which is being led by Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division has involved several agencies and multiple volunteers.