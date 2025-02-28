Hip-hop icon Ceelo Green pays tribute to childhood friend Joycelyn Wilson

article

The Brief Ceelo Green Remembers Joycelyn Wilson: The Atlanta rapper shared a heartfelt tribute, revealing their childhood connection and expressing condolences to her family. Tragic Disappearance on Lake Oconee: Wilson and her fiancé, Gary Jones, vanished on Feb. 8; her body was recovered the next day, but Jones remains missing. Honoring Wilson’s Legacy: A respected Spelman professor for 17 years, Wilson was a graduate of Clark Atlanta University and the University of Maryland.



Atlanta hip-hop legend Ceelo Green is mourning the loss of Spelman College professor Joycelyn Wilson, whose body was recovered from Lake Oconee on Feb. 9.

In a heartfelt Facebook post earlier this week, the Grammy Award-winning artist revealed that he and Wilson grew up together in Atlanta, describing her as "practically one of three additional sisters." Green shared that they attended elementary school together and reflected on their long-standing friendship.

Ceelo Green’s Tribute

Green expressed his grief and support for Wilson’s loved ones, stating that he is sending "prayers of condolence, love, and support" to her family.

Wilson’s Life and Career

What we know:

Wilson, a distinguished educator, graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1993 before earning her bachelor's and master's degrees from Clark Atlanta University. She later obtained a second master’s degree from the University of Maryland and dedicated 17 years to teaching at Spelman College.

The Tragic Disappearance

The backstory:

Wilson disappeared on Feb. 8 alongside her fiancé, Gary Jones, a coach at Westminster Schools in Atlanta. Their empty boat was later found on Lake Oconee. Search crews recovered Wilson’s body the next day, but the search for Jones continues.

Authorities believe his body is trapped in timber at the bottom of the lake.

RELATED STORIES

What's next:

The search, which is being led by Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division has involved several agencies and multiple volunteers.