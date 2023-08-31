Hip hop experience from Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri opening at Underground Atlanta

Legendary music producers Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and others are bringing a special hip hop pop-up experience to Underground Atlanta.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration aims to celebrate the rich history and cultural impact of hip hop in Atlanta and its impact on the genre worldwide.

Located on the upper level of Underground Atlanta at 65 Alabama Street, the pop-up experience promises an engaging and immersive tribute to the pioneers, originators and pillars of rap music who have emerged from Atlanta. The experience will feature a captivating timeline, historical artifacts (think floppy discs and drum machines), interactive galleries and multimedia presentations that tell the story of how Atlanta has played a pivotal role in shaping hip hop’s evolution.

"We’re proud that Dallas and Jermaine chose Underground Atlanta to honor the hip hop legacy in Atlanta – we already have such a proud history as an entertainment mecca – we’re the perfect fit to welcome this walk down hip hop’s legacy lane," said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures, the owner of Underground.

The experience officially opens on Sept. 1 and will close on Oct. 27. The pop-up will host a variety of events, including artist Q&A sessions, celebrity podcasts, music-related fireside chats and industry seminars. Furthermore, the experience will feature lounge and DJ events, showcasing a full liquor license, state-of-the-art sound system, and LED screen that will host exclusive Atlanta Hip Hop label takeover nights.

The Atlanta 50th Hip Hop Experience will be open seven days a week from Sept. 1 through Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with daytime weekday admissions starting at $10. Weekend evening experiences start at $30. Tickets and a schedule of special events will be available on the official website.

Title sponsors are Patron Tequila and Intercept WInes by Charles Woodson.