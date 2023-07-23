Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound he can't explain, ends up in jail

A man who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot overnight is now in police custody.

The 37-year-old victim had been shot at 341 Hill Street SE, according to Atlanta Police Department's investigation. A search shows that address as belonging to a baptist church in the area.

When they tried to ask the man about who shot him and why, they said he was "unable to provide officers with any suspect information or how the incident occurred."

The man had warrants out for his arrest on unrelated charges, so he was taken into custody after being treated.

Police have not released his name or any other information on the case.