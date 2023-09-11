2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Smyrna townhomes, police say

A man and a woman were found dead in a Smyrna home Monday evening in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded at around 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of Highlands View Drive inside the Highlands View Townhomes. Smyrna Police have not said how they were notified, but did confirm officers found the two bodies inside the residence.

Investigators were seen combing over the area for evidence well into the evening.

Police tape cordoned off a section of the complex as investigators worked.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

Investigators say the motive behind the murder-suicide remains under investigation.

The Smyrna Police Department is investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.