High winds topple large tree in southwest Atlanta

article

High winds on Tuesday are the likely cause of a tree being uprooted and toppling onto a southwest Atlanta home.

It happened in the 1700 block of Derry Avenue a little after 11 a.m. FOX 5 crews at the scene saw the large pine tree uprooted and fell across the front of the home, damaging the front façade of the home.

A Wind Advisory had been in effect for north Georgia including metro Atlanta through 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The FOX 5 Storm Team had been tracking winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The road was shut down for a time while the tree was cleared.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.