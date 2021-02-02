Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County

High winds topple large tree in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A tree fell on a home along Derry Avenue SW in Atlanta on Feb. 2, 2021. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - High winds on Tuesday are the likely cause of a tree being uprooted and toppling onto a southwest Atlanta home.

It happened in the 1700 block of Derry Avenue a little after 11 a.m. FOX 5 crews at the scene saw the large pine tree uprooted and fell across the front of the home, damaging the front façade of the home.

A Wind Advisory had been in effect for north Georgia including metro Atlanta through 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The FOX 5 Storm Team had been tracking winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The road was shut down for a time while the tree was cleared.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.