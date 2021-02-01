Cold and windy, but the groundhog should see its shadow in Georgia

The groundhog will likely see its shadow in Georgia on Tuesday but will need to be bundled up for it. It will be cold and windy on Tuesday. And if the groundhog is right, winter is far from over.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Murray, Fannin, and Gilmer counties and a Winter Weather Advisory continues for Union, Towns, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Feb. 1, 2021. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of north Georgia including metro Atlanta through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Feb. 1, 2021. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

In addition to picking up and small, loose objects, it could down trees limbs, and even power lines.

Feb. 1, 2021. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

That wind mixed with the cold blast that came through and most of metro Atlanta could wake up to wind chills of about 18 to 21. Blairsville could see single-digit wind chills.

Feb. 1, 2021. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

It will warm up on Tuesday, but not much. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Groundhog Day.

But that won’t repeat on Wednesday as there will be a slight warm up to the low 50s as the high.

That will start a gradual warm-up to the end of the week with a 40 percent chance of showers on Friday.

Feb. 1, 2021. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring some interesting weather for this upcoming weekend. Some models are showing the chance of snow right now across north Georgia. That is still way too far away to give a good forecast, but the team will continue to track the potential throughout the week and update as needed.

