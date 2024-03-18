High-speed chase for suspected drunk driver on St. Patrick’s Day

article

A high-speed chase on St. Patrick’s Day evening leads to the arrest of a 20-year-old man suspected of drunk driving.

Noah Park, of Cornelia, was booked into the Habersham County Jail on 21 different charges made by three separate agencies. More charges are pending.

A game warden with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division attempted to stop Park around 8:35 p.m. near the Lake Russell Wildlife Management Area, but he sped off.

Reports indicate speeds reached 100 mph at one point during the pursuit.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol eventually took over the chase, alerting the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office as well.

Eventually, Park lost control of his pickup truck and ended up off the roadway near Georgia Highway 365 at Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway, just east of Demorest.

Georgia DNR charged 20-year-old Noah John Park with the following:

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Failure to obey stop sign

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Too fast for conditions

Georgia State Patrol charged Park with the following:

Driving under the influence

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office charged Park with the following:

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Seatbelt violation

Failure to yield right of way when turning

Failure to obey signs or control devices

Failure to obey traffic signal or light

Driving within a gore or median

Brake violation

Obstructing traffic / failure to yield right of way

Failure to maintain lane

Failure to signal lane change or turn

Taillights / taillight lenses required

Failure to obey stop sign

Failure to obey stop sign

Failure to obey stop sign

Reckless driving

Park’s bond was set at $22,775. He remained behind bars as of Monday evening, according to jail records.