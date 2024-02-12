High-speed chase ends in head-on collision in Fayette County

A Fayette County deputy had a run-in with a fleeing motorist, literally and head-on.

It started when the traffic deputy was on routine patrol and spotted a sedan allegedly making an illegal left turn.

The deputy followed the car, and the video shows him activating his blue lights to pull over the driver. However, the car sped away.

The video shows the driver, Courtland Reed, apparently passing cars on the double yellow and on what appear to be blind curves, even sideswiping another car.

The chase lasted only 84 seconds and covered approximately a mile and a half.

It ended when Reed's car ran a red light and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck. The collision spun his car around until he was facing the oncoming deputy.

Reed is accused of gunning the engine and striking the deputy’s car head-on. Reed was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, a felony, as well as reckless driving, and drug and firearm charges.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said neither the deputy nor Reed were injured.

No one else in the public was hurt either.