By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta

High school students charged in connection to teen’s shooting death

Authorities in Carroll County arrested two high school students involved in a shooting incident that killed a 17-year-old girl.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Carroll County arrested two high school students involved in a shooting incident that killed a 17-year-old girl.

Officials said Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student, died while doing target practice with a firearm in the back yard of a residence on Tuesday at Bowdon Junction Road.

Authorities charged 17-year-old Jeremy Matthew Gray with involuntary manslaughter and other charges. Authorities also arrested 18-year-old Samuel Blake Grier, who detectives said threatened to harm Gray in a video for what happened.

Police in Carroll County arrested Samuel Blake Grier, left, and Jeremy Matthew Gray, right, in relation to a shooting incident. (Photo: Carroll County Sheriff's Department)

Police said four friends were in the yard shooting targets when a gun jammed. Officials said Chrzan handed the gun to Gray, who attempted to clear the jam. Officials said as he attempted to clear the jam, the gun discharged and struck Chrzan in the head. 

After her death, detectives said Grier posted a video on social media holding a gun and threatening to harm Gray for what happened. Grier faces felony terroristic threats charges. 

