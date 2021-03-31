Expand / Collapse search
Former Austell police officer faces additional child molestation charge, investigators say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Matthew Darren Atkins

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A former Austell police officer, already facing child molestation charges, was arrested a second time in a month after police said a second victim came forward.

Matthew Darren Atkins, 55, was charged on March 30 with an additional count of child molestation, Carroll County investigators said.

The victim said the incident happened years before and came forward when she heard about his arrest, investigators said.

Atkins was booked into the Cobb County jail on March 10 on three counts of child molestation and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

Atkins started working for the Austell Police Department in February 2018 and had climbed the rank to sergeant in Dec. 2018. Since his arrest, he has been terminated.

