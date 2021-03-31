Former Austell police officer faces additional child molestation charge, investigators say

article

A former Austell police officer, already facing child molestation charges, was arrested a second time in a month after police said a second victim came forward.

Matthew Darren Atkins, 55, was charged on March 30 with an additional count of child molestation, Carroll County investigators said.

The victim said the incident happened years before and came forward when she heard about his arrest, investigators said.

Atkins was booked into the Cobb County jail on March 10 on three counts of child molestation and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

Atkins started working for the Austell Police Department in February 2018 and had climbed the rank to sergeant in Dec. 2018. Since his arrest, he has been terminated.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.