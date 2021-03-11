Austell police officer arrested on multiple child molestation charges

article

An Austell police officer was arrested on multiple charges of child molestation, Cobb County police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Darren Atkins was booked into the Cobb County jail on Wednesday on three counts of child molestation and one count of violation of oath by a public officer, according to jail records.

According to the criminal warrant obtained by FOX 5, Atkins is accused of repeatedly molesting a child under 16 between Feb. 1 and March 6.

His employment status with the Austell Police Department was not immediately known.

He remained in jail on Thursday without bond.

