Gordon County man arrested for meth conversion lab in Calhoun area

The Brief Gordon County deputies shut down a meth conversion lab in the Calhoun area following a targeted drug investigation Detectives seized chemicals and equipment used to manufacture meth; analysis is ongoing Authorities say the raid is part of broader efforts to curb meth distribution in the community



Gordon County Sheriff’s Office detectives from the Drug Enforcement Unit successfully shut down a methamphetamine conversion lab during a raid on June 13, according to a statement released by the department.

What we know:

The operation, which followed extensive investigation by sheriff’s detectives, targeted a clandestine lab located within the county. While the press release did not specify the exact location or number of individuals detained, officials confirmed that the facility was dismantled to prevent further illegal drug activity in the community .

The seized materials, including precursor chemicals and production equipment, will undergo analysis as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities continue to investigate who was responsible and whether additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Sheriff’s officials emphasized the significance of the raid in combating local meth distribution and urged residents to report suspicious behavior or substances to law enforcement.

What's next:

The investigation into this case remains active, and the Sheriff’s Office has pledged to provide further updates as they are available.