Miss Georgia 2025, Miss Georgia Teen crowned at annual competition

The Brief Audrey Kittila, Miss Atlanta, was crowned Miss Georgia 2025, earning a $25,000 scholarship for her work promoting education and her violin talent performance Reagan Moore, Miss Northwest Georgia’s Teen, won Miss Georgia’s Teen 2025 and a $9,000 scholarship with her dance-based community initiative and tap routine More than $85,000 in scholarships were awarded to 93 contestants during the 80th Annual Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Teen Competitions in Columbus



The 80th Annual Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Teen Scholarship Competitions concluded on June 14 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in historic Columbus. Ninety-three contestants from across the state competed for scholarships and the opportunity to represent Georgia at the national Miss America and Miss America’s Teen competitions.

Miss Georgia 2025 Crowned

Audrey Kittila, age 22, representing Miss Atlanta, was crowned Miss Georgia 2025 and awarded a $25,000 scholarship. A graduate student at the University of Georgia from Milton, Kittila’s community service initiative is Education for All, and she performed a violin piece as her talent.

The runners-up for Miss Georgia 2025 are:

1st Runner-Up : Jordan Kulah, Miss Historic Gwinnett – $7,000

2nd Runner-Up : Megan Wright, Miss Rome – $3,000

3rd Runner-Up : Aaliyah Phillips, Miss Cobb County – $2,000

4th Runner-Up: Lindsay Jones, Miss Greater Atlanta – $1,000

Ten additional semi-finalists each received a $500 scholarship. Various non-finalist awards were also given for talent and interviews.

Miss Georgia’s Teen 2025 Announced

In the teen division, Reagan Moore, age 15, representing Miss Northwest Georgia’s Teen, was named Miss Georgia’s Teen 2025 and received a $9,000 scholarship. Moore, a student at Hillgrove High School from Powder Springs, promotes Dance Fit Uplift—a program encouraging physical and emotional well-being through dance. Her talent was a tap dance performance.

The runners-up for Miss Georgia’s Teen 2025 are:

1st Runner-Up : Melony Tidmore, Miss Cobb County’s Teen – $3,000

2nd Runner-Up : Hannah Shaw, Miss Macon’s Teen – $2,000

3rd Runner-Up : Sydney Snyder, Miss Rome’s Teen – $1,500

4th Runner-Up: Kameron Griffith, Miss Warner Robins’ Teen – $1,000

Ten additional teen semi-finalists each received $250 scholarships, and several contestants were recognized with non-finalist awards for interview and talent.

In total, more than $85,000 in scholarships was awarded during this year’s competitions, reinforcing the program’s commitment to education, leadership, and service for young women throughout Georgia.