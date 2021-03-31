Carroll County teen dies in shooting incident, officials say

article

Authorities said a Mount Zion High School student was fatally shot during an incident at a home in Carroll County on Tuesday.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting the Mount Zion Police Department in an investigation into the death of 17-year-old Candace Chrzan.

Investigators said they responded to the scene on Bowdon Junction Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said preliminary details of the investigation indicated Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home.

Officials said the investigation remains active and all parties involved are cooperating.

MORE: CARROLL COUNTY NEWS

Investigators are working with the District Attorney's Office and no other details will be released, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Carroll County Sheriff's Office asked to respect the privacy of the victim's family and remember her classmates at Mount Zion High School.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.