Carroll County teen dies in shooting incident, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

17-year-old Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student. (Photo: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities said a Mount Zion High School student was fatally shot during an incident at a home in Carroll County on Tuesday.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting the Mount Zion Police Department in an investigation into the death of 17-year-old Candace Chrzan.

Investigators said they responded to the scene on Bowdon Junction Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said preliminary details of the investigation indicated Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home.

Officials said the investigation remains active and all parties involved are cooperating.

MORE: CARROLL COUNTY NEWS

Investigators are working with the District Attorney's Office and no other details will be released, pending the outcome of the investigation. 

A spokesperson for Carroll County Sheriff's Office asked to respect the privacy of the victim's family and remember her classmates at Mount Zion High School.

_____

