Carroll County teen dies in shooting incident, officials say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities said a Mount Zion High School student was fatally shot during an incident at a home in Carroll County on Tuesday.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting the Mount Zion Police Department in an investigation into the death of 17-year-old Candace Chrzan.
Investigators said they responded to the scene on Bowdon Junction Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said preliminary details of the investigation indicated Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of a home.
Officials said the investigation remains active and all parties involved are cooperating.
MORE: CARROLL COUNTY NEWS
Investigators are working with the District Attorney's Office and no other details will be released, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Carroll County Sheriff's Office asked to respect the privacy of the victim's family and remember her classmates at Mount Zion High School.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.