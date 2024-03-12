High school prank fest takes dangerous turn in Alpharetta over the weekend

article

The Alpharetta Police Department says the annual high school prank fest, commonly known as the "Junior/Senior Wars," took a "very dangerous turn" over the weekend, and they are asking parents to put a stop to the pranks.

Police say that the students were wearing ski masks and carrying very realistic Airsoft-type rifles. They were going in groups to homes and other locations to "attack" targeted students. The Airsoft guns that were used are "nearly identical" in appearance to actual firearms, the police department said.

It appears that local residents who saw the students didn't realize it was a prank and called 911 to report armed home invasions or similar crimes in progress. Alpharetta police officers responded quickly to the calls and were prepared for encounters with armed and dangerous criminals.

Fortunately, the officers realized what was happening and no one was injured.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says it knows the kids who were involved are not bad kids from outside the community. They are asking parents to talk to their children about the possible danger. Additionally, they are asking parents who have Airsoft-type guns in their homes to make sure they know where the guns are and not to let their kids out with them right now. Above all, they caution parents to not fall into the trap of thinking "my son/daughter would never do something like that."