Bartow County deputy, K9 honored after K9 shot last year during chase

Bartow County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Henderson and K9 Athos were recently presented the Valor Award for Bravery and Heroism in the line of duty by the North American Police Work Dog Association for an incident during a chase in October 2023.

On Oct. 12, 2023, Henderson and Athos were chasing a kidnapping suspect near a truck stop on U.S. 411 near Tellus Drive in Cartersville when the suspect fired at the deputy and K9 officer.

The deputy was not injured but Athos was struck.

Thankfully, he was treated quickly and had a full recovery.

Both Henderson and Athos returned to full duty soon after the incident.