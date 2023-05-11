High school baseball player surprises mom, grandma with $1,000 shopping spree

The mom and grandmother of a LaGrange High School baseball player got an early and a surprise Mother's Day shopping spree thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors.

When Seth Stargell and his mom Sabrina and grandmother Gloria showed up at the store in Newnan, they thought it was just another accolade for him, the college-bound senior and starting left fielder for the LaGrange Grangers.

But no, Seth made it clear in the first few minutes that this honor was all theirs, a $1,000 shopping spree for Mother’s Day.

"Don’t buy anything for me. This is all for y’all," he told them.

Mom and grandma, as well as Seth teammates at LaGrange High, would all tell you how special this senior is. How hard he’s worked. How much he’s overcome. How much he’s achieved.

A 4.0 student at LaGrange High. He is batting .350 on the season with his team going to the state playoffs this weekend. Seth also set a new stolen base record for the Grangers this season.

What we have not told you yet, is his disability, a rare birth defect called Symbrachydactyly.

"The blood does reach the fingers, so the limbs just stop growing," he said.

The mom and grandmother of a LaGrange High School baseball player got an early and a surprise Mother's Day shopping spree thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors. (FOX 5)

Assistant Coach Drew Eady said he’s worked with Seth on the diamond for four years, and he doesn’t ever remember a single complaint.

And so when Academy Sports heard of Seth’s accomplishments in the classroom and on the field, they decided to help him honor his mom and grandma.

And the store awarded his team $1,000 in new baseball equipment. Seth has signed with Albany State to play baseball next year.

And with his team finishing second in the state last year, Seth and the Grangers say they have some unfinished business in the playoffs this year.