'High-ranking' gang member convicted of murdering Clayton County teenager in 2018

A man was found guilty of murdering a teenager in 2018 in Riverdale, according to the Clayton County District Attorney.

Dantae Lamar Jones was found guilty of the January 2018 murder of 17-year-old Jalen Camron on Apache Lane. After an eight-day trial, Jones was convicted of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and five counts of violating Georgia's gang prevention act.

Prosecutors said Jones was a convicted felon and high-ranking member of the Bloods street gang. Jones allegedly told Camron and several others to get into his car on Jan. 13. He drove them to an abandoned home on Apache Lane where he shot Camron in front of the others.

Neighbors told FOX 5 Atlanta at the time a young boy was inside his home on nearby Gristmill Court when he called 911 to report someone had banged on the back door and screamed for help.

Police arrived to find Camron lying face down, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three days later, police found and arrested Jones at a hotel in Calhoun.

The trial began on Nov. 10.

"We hope this conviction brings some peace to the family of Mr. Camron and that the citizens of Clayton County and the State of Georgia rest easier knowing that we have removed a violent offender from the streets," Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley said. "My office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens."

