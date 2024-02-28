Expand / Collapse search
Suspect identified in High Falls State Park attempted kidnapping

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia
Kara Grace Christopher (Credit: Monroe County Sheriffs Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect arrested in a failed kidnapping attempt.

Kara Grace Christopher of Perry was identified as the accused in the incident that happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the High Falls State Park area on Monday, Feb. 19.

Officials were called to the scene and quickly located what they said was her car.

Details about the attempted kidnapping have not been released.

According to Monroe County arrest records, Christopher was arrested on Feb. 27. Bond has not been set.

The state park is located along the Owaliga River, about 45 miles southeast of Atlanta.