Kidnapping attempt in High Falls State Park thwarted; suspect's vehicle located

The area around a Georgia state park was flooded with deputies on Wednesday after a report of a kidnapping attempt.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the High Falls State Park area. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office quickly located what they said was the suspect’s vehicle and were able to identify that person.

Deputies say there’s no further threat to the public.

Details about the attempted kidnapping have not been released.

The name of the suspect has not been released. It was not clear if the person was in custody.

The state park is located along the Owaliga River about 45 miles southeast of Atlanta.