Chick-fil-A adds Frosted Peach Lemonade to summer peach lineup

Chick-fil-A is getting extra peachy this summer! The Georgia-based restaurant chain says it's debuting a new peach-themed treat. It’s also offering two special treats only around Atlanta.

What we know:

Starting Monday, anybody going to Chick-fil-A can try their new Peach Frosted Lemonade. The chain says the treat is a mix of lemonade, the restaurant’s Icedream and peaches.

The lemonade launched alongside its regular summer treat, Peach Milkshakes, which just returned for its 16th summer.

Peach Milkshake. Courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

"There’s something about the Peach Milkshake that really feels like the start of summer, and for 16 years our guests have expected – and anticipated – its return," said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

Around Atlanta, customers will also find a peach fried pie and peach fruit waffle.

The special treats will be available at Truett’s Grill, The Dwarf House, Truett’s Luau and Dwarf House. Customers can also try them at the Truett-owned Chick-fil-As in Newnan, Rome, Stockbridge and Woodstock.

Chick-fil-A will continue to serve its Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages as well. The drink was originally part of the spring menu, but was so popular the chain will keep it around through summer.

What we don't know:

The chain says all treats will stick around "while supplies last," but didn’t give an exact date on when the drinks will stop being served.